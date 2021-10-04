The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Western Digital worth $20,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.