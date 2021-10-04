The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 10,272 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 5.06% of Southern First Bancshares worth $20,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $173,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $426.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.