The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,148 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,215 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of NetApp worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 228.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 79.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

NetApp stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

