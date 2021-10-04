The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 51,295 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,295 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.20% of Malibu Boats worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 346,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

