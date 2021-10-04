The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 52,324 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.52% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 67,856 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 223,539 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 192,394 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.