The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 622,103 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,103 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.89% of Paysafe worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $13,745,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,725,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $71,180,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $1,881,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.