The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 9,939 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.42% of PDC Energy worth $18,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

