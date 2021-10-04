The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,252 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $398.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.00 and a 52 week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

