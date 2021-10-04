The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 17,185 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Deckers Outdoor worth $19,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,365,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $365.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $229.76 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

