The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,078 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Gartner worth $20,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $306.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

