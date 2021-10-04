The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 40,984 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,984 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.76% of Central Garden & Pet worth $20,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $257,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after buying an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 19.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

