The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,695 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,544 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,183 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $105.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

