The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,997 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $130,051,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 447,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,523,000 after purchasing an additional 185,667 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,309,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $416.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.59. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.79 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

