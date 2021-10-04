The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,382 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $209.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.