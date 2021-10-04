The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,090 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

