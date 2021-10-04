The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 969 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Bio-Techne worth $19,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $493.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $245.83 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

