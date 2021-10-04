The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $17.76 Million Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 724,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,758,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.10% of Cognyte Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,561,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $28,364,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $29,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

