The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,139 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of The Mosaic worth $18,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tobam acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 111,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.34.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

