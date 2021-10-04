The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.90

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 75009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

