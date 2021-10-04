The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

PG traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 171,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

