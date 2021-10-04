The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 30,000 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $382,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $193,642.40.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08.

The RealReal stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 76,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $38,217,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $268,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.