The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,163 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Simply Good Foods worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.01.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.