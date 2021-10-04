The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWGAY stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $13.28. 414,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,384. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $18.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

