The Timken (TKR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Timken (NYSE: TKR):

9/27/2021 – The Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – The Timken is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – The Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – The Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $78.00.

8/9/2021 – The Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,719. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in The Timken by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

