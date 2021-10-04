The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.77.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
