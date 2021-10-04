The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lessened by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 4.0% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.64. The company had a trading volume of 311,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

