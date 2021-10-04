The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,232,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,974,288,000 after buying an additional 707,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after purchasing an additional 381,103 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.61. 302,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,596,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.10, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day moving average is $179.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

