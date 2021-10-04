The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 755,915 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.95% of The Wendy’s worth $152,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 138.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.