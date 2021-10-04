The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in The Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The Western Union stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,776. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

