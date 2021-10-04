The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 225,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 121,412 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

