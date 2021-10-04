Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 223,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.65. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

THTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

