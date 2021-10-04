Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.070-$22.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.90 billion-$35.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.06 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.160-$21.160 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $597.50.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $572.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $433.01 and a 52 week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.