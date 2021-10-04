Third Security LLC Buys Shares of 29,000 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Third Security LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. Chevron makes up 0.4% of Third Security LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $105.67. 713,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,551,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

