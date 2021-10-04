Third Security LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Third Security LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Altria Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Third Security LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,693. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.