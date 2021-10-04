Thomas C. Chow Sells 509 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 509 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $12,872.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.54. 1,657,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,987. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.17. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

