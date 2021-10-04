Thomas C. Chow Sells 509 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 509 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $12,872.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.54. 1,657,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,987. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.17. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
