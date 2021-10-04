Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

THCPU stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.