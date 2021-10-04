Tidal Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $71,462.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $71,462.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.45 or 0.09036859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00304407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00115939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

