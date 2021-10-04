Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $12.44

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $12.78. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 700 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $526.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.95 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,653,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

