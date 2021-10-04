Tiedemann Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.99.

TSLA traded up $13.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $788.41. 640,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,688,006. The stock has a market cap of $780.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.63, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $723.42 and a 200 day moving average of $677.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,157 shares of company stock valued at $64,698,024. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

