TigerCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.89 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $669,745.42 and approximately $4.89 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00688990 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

