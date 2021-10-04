Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72). 2,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 150,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.90 ($0.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £182.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.26.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

