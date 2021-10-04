Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Up 39.1% in September

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
TTNP opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.85.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
