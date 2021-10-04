Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Up 39.1% in September

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

TTNP opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

