Tixl (TXL) Hits One Day Volume of $87,240.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and $87,240.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tixl alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00062804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00098338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00141053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,181.88 or 0.99523574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.64 or 0.06774215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tixl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tixl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.