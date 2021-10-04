Todd Mcelhatton Sells 14,123 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,123 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $237,407.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $157,170.00.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.13. 877,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,463. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.