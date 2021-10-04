TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 price objective on TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

TODGF stock remained flat at $$63.68 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

