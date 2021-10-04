TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 4.4% Higher This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $154,902.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,218.89 or 0.99984876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00075496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00055526 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001443 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002045 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.91 or 0.00534079 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

