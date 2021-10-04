TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) shares were down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMOAF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TomTom to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.36 million for the quarter.

About TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

