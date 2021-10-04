Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in September

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the August 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $17.39 on Monday. Topcon has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

