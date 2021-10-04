Tower token Trading Down 21.5% This Week (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Tower token has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tower token Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

