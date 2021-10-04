Traders Buy High Volume of Global Ship Lease Call Options (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 17,942 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,037% compared to the typical volume of 1,578 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after buying an additional 1,021,795 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,845,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

GSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

GSL traded down $3.12 on Monday, reaching $21.35. 67,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,967. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

